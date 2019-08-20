Images of a blue glow on the beach that left Chennai stunned:Bioluminescence explained

Chennai, Aug 20: Residents of Chennai were treated to an unusual sight as the beaches in the city were sparkling with a blue glow.

The blue glow was caused by bioluminescence or blue sea sparkles, which is rarely seen in the city. Twitter users posted images and videos of the blue glow. Here are some pictures of Chennai Sea Sparkle.

When I was moving to this beautiful city 4 years ago, the only promise I made to myself was that I would always live by the beach.

Tonight was the best validation I could have received for this choice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4H1PDxqvZ — MadMax (@TapiocaChip) August 18, 2019

2 hours of just sea gazing 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/QNsSHrx2z9 — Livowksi (@ajaw_) August 18, 2019

I VERY rarely miss a flight... Did yesterday and thus was lucky to catch this tonight 😍😍😍 #ChennaiSeaSparkle #SeaSparkle pic.twitter.com/MBOpdvxZUX — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) August 18, 2019

What is Bioluminescence:

Bioluminescence is the emission of light by marine organisms. It occurs when microscopic marine plants or phytoplanktons also known as dinoflagellates, produce light through chemical reactions in proteins.

"It is important to remember that this is a sign of a possibly unhealthy ocean. First, these microscopic plankton usually bloom in areas where there is oxygen deficit, and potentially high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus etc which is usually bad news for the larger marine food web," Pooja Kumar, activist and researcher said.