    Images of a blue glow on the beach that left Chennai stunned:Bioluminescence explained

    Chennai, Aug 20: Residents of Chennai were treated to an unusual sight as the beaches in the city were sparkling with a blue glow.

    Photo courtesy @ajaw_

    The blue glow was caused by bioluminescence or blue sea sparkles, which is rarely seen in the city. Twitter users posted images and videos of the blue glow. Here are some pictures of Chennai Sea Sparkle.

    What is Bioluminescence:

    Bioluminescence is the emission of light by marine organisms. It occurs when microscopic marine plants or phytoplanktons also known as dinoflagellates, produce light through chemical reactions in proteins.

    "It is important to remember that this is a sign of a possibly unhealthy ocean. First, these microscopic plankton usually bloom in areas where there is oxygen deficit, and potentially high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus etc which is usually bad news for the larger marine food web," Pooja Kumar, activist and researcher said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
