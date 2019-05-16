Image showing 'Modilie' entry fake: Oxford Dictionaries rubbishes Rahul Gandhi’s claim

  • search
    New Delhi, May 16: The Oxford Dictionary has rubbished Congress President Rahul Gandhi's claim that a new word Modilie has been added to the dictionary.

    The clarification comes a day after Rahul Gandhi put up a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of the English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie".

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "We can confirm that the image showing the entry Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the official twitter handle wrote on Thursday.

    Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there's a new word in the English dictionary - "Modilie".

    Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

    "There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," he tweeted, ending his sentence with a smiley.

    Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie".

    In the fabricated page, "Modilie" is described as a "mass noun".

    The photo-shopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 20:23 [IST]
