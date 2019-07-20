IMA scam: Mansoor Khan sent to ED custody till July 23

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, July 20: I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who was arrested yesterday at Delhi Airport upon arrival from Dubai, was produced before the Special PMLA court in Bengaluru today. He is accused in massive Rs 2000 crore IMA Jewels scam.

Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru sent Mansoor Khan to ED custody till 23rd July.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) got transit remand of Mansoor Khan, who had escaped to Dubai but was persuaded to return to India.

He returned on Friday mirning and was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Delhi Airport. He was then taken to MTNL building in the national capital for further questioning.

A few days ago, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, had in a video message, said he would return to India within 24 hours.

IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested upon return from Dubai

The privately-owned IMA Group floated a Ponzi scheme offering investors dream returns to the tune of 36 to 64 per cent on investments. The firm was accused of allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 4000 crore of funds for the personal benefit of the owners.

Issue made it to the headlines of national dailies after June 10 when Mohammed Mansoor Khan's audio clip went viral on the internet where he claimed that he was going to commit suicide.

The SIT had in the past raided many IMA showrooms and recovered cash, gold, silver, valuable gems and costly perfumes. Over 25,000 complaints have been filed against the company, demanding that their money be returned.