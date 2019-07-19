IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested upon return from Dubai

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 19: Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in IMA Ponzi Scam Case, was arrested on Friday morning upon his return from Dubai. He was reportedly arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Delhi Airport this morning and has now been taken MTNL building in the national capital for further questioning.

A few days ago, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, had in a video message, said he would return to India within 24 hours.

"God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is," he had said in the video.

IMA Ponzi scam: ED attaches property worth Rs 197 crore, RCN against accused shortly

Ravikanthe Gowda, a top official probing the matter, was quoted as saying by the ANI that an 'SIT team located IMA founder-owner Mohd Mansoor Khan in Dubai, through its sources, and persuaded him to come back to India'.

Ravikanthe Gowda is the chief of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter.

The SIT had in the past raided many IMA showrooms and recovered cash, gold, silver, valuable gems and costly perfumes.

Over 25,000 complaints have been filed against the company, demanding that their money be returned.