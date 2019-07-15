IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan releases fresh video, claims to return within 24 hours

Bengaluru, July 15: Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in IMA Ponzi Scam Case has released yet another video on Monday afternoon announcing his return to Bengaluru.

In the 7-minute and four-second long video, he admits that leaving India as a "big mistake". He claims that it was the pressure from anti-social elements and politicians which forced him to leave the country.

"God willing,I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is,"he was heard saying.

"As I had promised in my earlier video I will definitely return to India as early as possible. But as my cardiac treatment couldn't be carried out as planned, three blockages in my heart have increased by 90 per cent and my diabetic level has also gone up," he further says.

As many as 26,000 police complaints have been filed by the investors against the 'I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels' store after an audio clip surfaced in which Khan was purportedly heard saying that he is going to commit suicide as he was fed up with corruption.

He had alleged that Shivajinagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig took Rs 400 crore from him and was not returning it.

Baig has, however, rubbished the charge, and alleged that his political adversaries had orchestrated the "series of events" to tarnish his character.