  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMA scam: 300 kg gold bars found hidden under mastermind’s swimming pool

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 08: The Special Investigation Team probing the multi-crore IMA group ponzi scam Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

    The ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan used to show the huge quantity of gold to the people and entice them to invest in his company, the SIT said in a release.

    IMA scam: 300 kg gold bars found hidden under mastermind’s swimming pool
    Image credit: ANI

    Before leaving the country, Mansoor Khan hid the fake gold bars under the swimming pool of his building.

    IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested upon return from Dubai

    The SIT raided the building and seized the 5,880 gold bars weighing 303 kg, the release added.

    Mansoor Khan, the owner of IMA jewels, was arrested last month in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Mansoor Khan, who had escaped to Dubai, flew back to India and was arrested after he landed in Delhi.

    The Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs. 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

    The ED had filed the money laundering case against the IMA group of companies and Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he went underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.

    The SIT has arrested over 25 people.

    Those arrested include 12 directors of the IMA, a corporator, a corporator's husband, former deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North sub-division.

    It recently questioned Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the case.

    The SIT wanted to question disqualified Congress MLA R Roshan Baig but he did not appear before it seeking time.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate ima bengaluru

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue