  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Illegal VoIP exchange being run by ISI busted in Kerala

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Two illegal VoIP exchanges have been busted in a joint operation by the military intelligence, and the Mumbai police.

    Raids were conducted in Noida and Changaramukulam in Kerala during which two functional SIM boxes were recovered. The agencies also recovered 200 SIM cards, two routers, three modems, antennas, connectors and batteries.

    Illegal VoIP exchange being run by ISI busted in Kerala
    Representational Image

    Sources tell OneIndia that the communication devices were being used to connect international calls that were originating from Pakistan into local GSM calls. The SIM boxes are of Chinese make, the source also said.

    3 ISIS terrorists arrested in Delhi were conspiring terror attack in UP, NCR

    The matter first came to light in September 2019, when defence personnel started receiving calls from suspicious numbers seeking information relating to defence installations. The caller was using a fictitious identity and the involvement of the ISI has been suspected.

    It was revealed that the VoIP exchanges in Noida and Kerala had routed calls from Pakistan to local numbers. This was used to extract information from defence personnel, the probe has also found.

    More ISI News

    Read more about:

    isi mumbai police

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X