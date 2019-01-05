Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts searches at IAS officer, MLAs’ residences

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Jan 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra and IAS officer B Chandrakala in connection with illegal sand mining case in Uttar Pradesh.

The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, police told PTI.

The CBI carried out searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The agency had taken up the case on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

(With PTI inputs)