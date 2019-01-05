Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts searches at IAS officer, MLAs’ residences

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Jan 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra and IAS officer B Chandrakala in connection with illegal sand mining case in Uttar Pradesh.

The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, police told PTI.

CBI Sources told news agency ANI that searches were conducted at 14 places in Jalao, Hamirpur, Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur. 11 people incl govt officials involved. For a limited period, there was a ban on the mining, however, the government officials allowed mining even during the ban period.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: 'Thain thain' fame cop injured in gunfight in Sambhal

The Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav held mining portfolio with him from 2012 to 2013. All those who were ministers in that period and their role will be investigated.

The agency had taken up the case on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

(With PTI inputs)