Illegal mining case: CBI raids Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati's house

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, June 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including at properties of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The CBI started investigating the case on the directions of the Allahabad High Court in January this year.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told IANS: "Several CBI teams started the searches at over 22 places in Uttar Pradesh this morning. The CBI team also raided three residential premises of former UP minister Prajapati in Amethi."

Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said.

The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added.