Illegal gun factory in Bihar busted

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 04: the Police have busted an illegal gun manufacturing factory and arrested three of a family during a raid in Bihar's Munger district, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was launched in Mudheri village under Haveli Kharagpur police station, and firearms, ammunition and equipment to manufacture guns were seized from there, Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said.

The police team recovered 10 country-made pistols, three rifles, 12 magazines, Singh said adding that various equipment to manufacture arms were seized during the raid.

An FIR has been lodged with Haveli Kharagpur police station in the case, the SP said.

Those arrested during the operation have been identified as Saurav Sao, his brother Sushmit and his father Sudhir, the officer said.

The family has been involved in the manufacturing of illegal arms which they sell in other districts of Bihar and also in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Singh added.