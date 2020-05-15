  • search
    Illegal distillery raided in Patiala

    By
    |

    Patiala, May 15: An illegal distillery-cum-liquor bottling plant was raided by a team of excise and police officials at Ghanaur in Patiala, police said on Thursday.

    It conducted the raid at an abandoned cold store near Rajpura on Wednesday, police said.

    Police said illicit liquor of different brands was being manufactured there.

    Take call on online sale of liquor by May 15: Delhi HC

    During the raid, the team seized bottling machinery, empty bottles, 35 drums of ENA (extra neutral alcohol), holograms and labels of different brands, police said.

    "The excise department had prior information about this illicit distillery and they along with police officials conducted the raid, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

    The distillery was being run with the help of a generator in the absence of electricity connection, he said.

    He said one person has been arrested.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
