    Ill fated Air India plane tried to land twice before crash

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The ill fated Air India flight that crashee at the Kozhikode airport today had tried to land twice.

      Kerala plane overshoots runway, splits in 2 | Oneindia News

      Ill fated Air India plane tried to land twice before crash

      Flightradar24, a Swedish firm which shows real-time commercial flight tracking indicated that the Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 190 people on board tried to land twice.

      Air India Express crash: What we know about flight IX 1344

      Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

      The front portion if the aircraft was damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued to run to the end and fell i to a valley.

      Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.

      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 22:51 [IST]
