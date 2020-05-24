  • search
    Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

    Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The minister's comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25 as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic. "Its extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone.

    Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone," Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday.

    "Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn't make sense. Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone," the minister added.

    Of the 47,190 cases in Maharashtra, 28,817 are from Mumbai. The financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths. The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

