ILBS finds early evidence of community transmission in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' Department of Clinical Virology (ILBS), New Delhi has found out evidence of early community transmission of Omicron (B1.1.529) variant of Covid-19, reported news agency ANI.

About 38 per cent of the total samples analysed at various genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi Decemeber last week have been detected with Omicron variant of Covid.

The data also showed that of the 468 samples analysed during December 21-28, the Delta variant of coronavirus was detected in 31 per cent of these samples, and the rest constituted other variants.

A senior doctor here, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI that Omicron variant of Covid has "begun to spread in the community" as its carriers are mostly asymptomatic, and hence they do not realise that they have been infected. The person coming in contact also do not get cautioned in absence of symptoms, who in turn transmit it to family members and acquaintances, the doctor added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that daily cases of coronavirus infections are expected to be reduced by 4,000 in the national capital on Saturday, adding the positivity rate is expected to be around 30 per cent.

"This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant," the Delhi health minister said.

The national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, indicating that every third sample collected for a coronavirus test returned a positive report in the past 24 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 15:12 [IST]