Ika, tiger cub named by Mamata Banerjee dies at Bengal Safari

Kolkata,Oct 30: Ika, one of the three female tiger cubs born at the open-air zoo in Bengal has been found dead today. The cub was found dead around 9.30 am. She was five-and-a-half month old.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named the three cubs of Shila, the female Royal Bengal Tiger in Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park. About three and a half months ago, Royal Bengal Tiger Shila gave birth to three cubs here.

A file was sent to the chief minister for naming children on behalf of the forest department. It is known that the Chief Minister has named the three cubs as Kika, Rika and Ika.

The death of Ika will not only upset the Chief Minister but also scores of people who visit Bengal Safari every day for the lure of the tiger and elephant safari.