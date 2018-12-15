IIT-Madras: Poster earmarking separate mess entry for veg, non-veg students removed

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Dec 15: Posters earmarking separate entry and exit points and wash basins for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students at a mess of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have been removed after a row erupted over discrimination.

The Hostel Affairs Secretary sent a mail to the students announcing the removal of the posters in front of the mess and apologised.

Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, IIT Madras, on its Facebook page, shared the picture of the mess after the posters were removed.

Posters earmarking separate entry and exit points and wash basins for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students were allegedly pasted at a mess, kicking up a row with a section of students alleging discrimination.

Pictures of the posters bearing the name of a local caterer and pasted near the doors of the mess were circulated by some students on the social media.