  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIT Madras launches country’s first indigenously designed standing wheelchair 'Arise'

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Nov 06: IIT Madras launched 'Arise',country's 'first indigenously' designed standing wheelchair. These wheelchairs enable a differently-abled person shift from sitting to standing position & vice-versa independently. Named 'Arise', the standing wheelchair was launched in the presence of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot at the institute.

    IIT Madras launches country’s first indigenously designed standing wheelchair Arise

    IIT, Madras "in collaboration with Phoenix Medical Systems has launched India's first indigenously-designed standing wheelchair," it said.

    "It enables a differently-abled person requiring a wheelchair to shift from sitting to standing position, and vice versa, independently and in a controlled manner," a release from the university said.

    Built by IIT grads, this AI sheet detects heart disorders, stress as you sleep!

    It was designed and developed by the the institute's TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), headed by Prof Sujatha Srinivasan in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

    Since 2015, with CSR support from TTK Prestige,the Centre was involved in research related to human movement, influence of orthotic and prosthetic devices on human movement, and the design and development of mechanisms, products and assistive devices for people with impairments, it said.

    "Thanks to a novel mass-manufacturable mechanical design and Phoenix's manufacturing capabilities, Arise will be made available at affordable prices," it said.

    Gehlot lauded IIT, Madras for its initiative, and also recalled the Narendra Modi government's various welfare measures for the 'divyang,' including setting up five national-level sophisticated sports centres for differently abled sportspersons in different parts of the country.

    According to Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Phoenix Medical Systems, testing partners for 'Arise' included NGOs, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, individual users and clinicians who provided inputs.

    The initiative also had the support of Wellcome, an UK-based foundation, the release said.

    More IIT MADRAS News

    Read more about:

    iit madras

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue