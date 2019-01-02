IIT Madras: 25-year-old PhD scholar found hanging in her hostel room

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 2: A 25-year-old PhD scholar from Jharkhand allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras. The student, 25-year-old Ranjana Kumari had not stepped out of her room for two days. After repeated attempts, the police was informed who found her hanging in her room.

According to a student of the institute, the scholar, belonging to the metallurgy department, locked herself in her room in Sabarmati hostel two days ago.

Also Read | IIT Madras student commits suicide in hostel room due to 'low attendance'

A senior police officer told PTI that they got a call from the institute about the incident only Tuesday evening, adding that "foul smell was emanating indicating that the extreme step might not have been taken today." The investigation is on, the officer said, declining to divulge further information.

This is also the second suicide in the premier institute in the last four months.

IIT Madras has around 18 hostels in the campus.