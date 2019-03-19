IIT JAM result 2019 declared, check now

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has declared the IIT JAM Result 2019 today. All those candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their respective results from the official site of IIT JAM. JAM exam was conducted on February 10, 2019 in two sessions. Since this year the JAM examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the result will be declared by the institution.

The result is declared one day prior the announced date, that is tomorrow, March 20, 2019. The entrance examination was held by IIT, Kharagpur this year on February 10, 2019.

IIT JAM Result 2019: Steps to Check

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in .

. Click on the JAM 2019 Result link available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the enrolment number and password and submit.

Your result will be available on your screen.

Download the result

Take printout

JAM examination is an entrance test conducted for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Punjab (SLIET Punjab).