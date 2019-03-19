  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIT JAM result 2019 declared, check now

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has declared the IIT JAM Result 2019 today. All those candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their respective results from the official site of IIT JAM. JAM exam was conducted on February 10, 2019 in two sessions. Since this year the JAM examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the result will be declared by the institution.

    IIT JAM result 2019 declared, check now

    The result is declared one day prior the announced date, that is tomorrow, March 20, 2019. The entrance examination was held by IIT, Kharagpur this year on February 10, 2019.

    IIT JAM Result 2019: Steps to Check

    • Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
    • Click on the JAM 2019 Result link available on the homepage
    • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the enrolment number and password and submit
    • Your result will be available on your screen
    • Download the result
    • Take printout

    JAM examination is an entrance test conducted for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Punjab (SLIET Punjab).

    More results News

    Read more about:

    results iit

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue