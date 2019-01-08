  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    IIT JAM 2019 admit card: Download at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: IIT JAM 2019 admit card is now available for download at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. JAM or Joint Admission Test will be held on February 10, 2019.

    IIT JAM 2019 admit card released: How and where to download it

    IIT JAM 2019 exam is being conducted for admission to to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree programs at the IITs and integrated Ph.D. degree programs at IISc. For more details related to examination pattern visit http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

    For mock test and to get an idea about the kind of questions may asked in the examination click here.

    JAM is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for bright students.

    These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.

    IIT JAM 2019 result would be declared on March 20, 2019.

    IIT JAM 2019 admit card - Steps to download:

    • Visit https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/
    • A new window will open which will ask for Enrolment ID and password.
    • Enter these details and in the third box enter the answer of a simple arithmetic question asked in CAPTCHA.
    • Admit card will appear, download it

    Read more about:

    iit admit card jam

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue