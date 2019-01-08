IIT JAM 2019 admit card: Download at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 8: IIT JAM 2019 admit card is now available for download at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. JAM or Joint Admission Test will be held on February 10, 2019.

IIT JAM 2019 exam is being conducted for admission to to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree programs at the IITs and integrated Ph.D. degree programs at IISc. For more details related to examination pattern visit http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

For mock test and to get an idea about the kind of questions may asked in the examination click here.

JAM is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for bright students.

These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.

IIT JAM 2019 result would be declared on March 20, 2019.

IIT JAM 2019 admit card - Steps to download:

Visit https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

A new window will open which will ask for Enrolment ID and password.

Enter these details and in the third box enter the answer of a simple arithmetic question asked in CAPTCHA.

Admit card will appear, download it