    IIT Hyderabad student dies after falling from 7th floor of building

    By Pti
    Hyderabad, Feb 2: A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died on Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said.

    Photo: Facebook/Anirudhya Mummaneni
    Photo: Facebook/Anirudhya Mummaneni

    According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad."Initially, it was suspected to be a case of suicide, but visuals from the closed circuit television cameras showed that he slipped and fell down from the terrace while speaking on his phone. He died instantly due to multiple injuries," the sub inspector said.

    Anirudhya's body was handed over to the family in the evening, after conducting post-mortem at Sangareddy government hospital.

    He was a final year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering here

    The police also verified some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends. While enquiries revealed that the deceased used to go to terrace to speak on phone.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
