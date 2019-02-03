  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIT Hyderabad student commits suicide writes,‘Life holds no intrigue anymore'

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 03: A 21-year-old student of the IIT Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seven-storey hostel building on the campus, police said Saturday.

    IIT Hyderabad student commits suicide writes,‘Life holds no intrigue anymore
    M Anirudhya (Facebook)

    Initially, it was believed Anirudhya of Secunderabad had fallen off the building by accident while talking over the mobile phone, the police said.

    Later, enquiry revealed the incident, which occurred early Thursday, was suicide as the student had mailed his friends that he was ending his life as he had been depressed, they said.

    His mail said he had contemplated taking the extreme step last week, the police said.

    In his mail, Anirudhya had said, "The decision to end my life is purely logical, based on my estimation of what the future contains. Life holds no intrigue anymore and the daily grind is becoming more difficult with time."

    Apparently, he had consulted a psychiatrist a few days ago, the police said.

    The IIT, in a statement, said it extends its deepest condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

    Read more about:

    iit suicide

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue