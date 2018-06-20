English

IIT-Amazon tie up: Here is why

    The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services Education program here today. "Amazon is joining hands with IIT (BHU) for giving essentially free services in cloud computing, data sets and new technologies which will empower our students and faculty to do better and focussed research. It can save cost and time and come out with good research that will benefit all sections of society," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at the MoU signing here.

    The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now resorted to cutting edge technology to add new dimension to their research efforts. The step will also help them improve the institute's ranking, Prakash Javadekar said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:42 [IST]
