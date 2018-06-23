English

IIMC Entrance Result 2018 declared, how to check

    The IIMC Entrance Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The IIMC entrance examination 2018 was conducted on May 26 and May 27. The Group Discussion (GD) or Interview for the English journalism course will be held from July 2-July 7, 2018. The Group Discussion (GD) or Interview for the Hindi Journalism and Advertising course will be held July 3- July 6, 2018 and for the Radio and TV Journalism will be conducted from July 4-July 6, 2018. The results are available on iimc.gov.in and iimc.nic.in.

    How to check IIMC Entrance Result 2018:

    • Go to iimc.nic.in or iimc.gov.in
    • Click on results tab
    • Click on course wise results
    • A PDF will open
    • Check results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 7:07 [IST]
