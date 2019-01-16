  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results declared

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    The IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results declared

    The written exam was conducted in the month of December for admission to MBA IB course. Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2019.

    Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in GMAT and a personal interview. The results are available on ted.iift.ac.in.

    How to download IIFT MBA 2019 results:

    • Go to ted.iift.ac.in
    • Click on MBA (IB) 2019-21
    • A pdf file will open
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    mba results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue