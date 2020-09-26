IHCL & AB INBEV launch 7Rivers BREWPUB at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

Mumbai, Sep 26: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), South Asia's largest hospitality company, in partnership with AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, today announced the opening of India's first 7Rivers Brewpub at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru.

This first-of-its-kind brewpub with an on-site microbrewery at the hotel, is the first of 15 locations to be launched across IHCL hotels over the next five years.

Commenting on the announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said "In keeping with its moniker as the Pub Capital of India, IHCL is pleased to announce the opening of the first 7Rivers brewpub in Bengaluru with our partners AB InBev. From introducing global cuisines to the latest trend in bars, IHCL has led the way in pioneering F&B experiences for over a century. 7Rivers Brewpub at Taj MG Road is another such innovative offering, which we believe will add an interactive dynamic to the city's vibrant social and entertainment culture."

Spread across 2700 sq. ft. of indoor space, the 7Rivers Brewpub represents the synergies between the two leading companies - IHCL's expertise in delivering innovative F&B concepts, its culinary prowess and exemplary service, coupled with AB InBev's 600-year-old brewing heritage. The brewpub will offer beer inspired by the quintessential flavors of the region, as well as those made from the finest locally sourced ingredients and crafted by experienced international and Indian brewmasters.

Commenting on the launch, Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia, AB InBev, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our first 7Rivers microbrewery through our exclusive partnership with IHCL, in the beer capital of India. We are constantly exploring avenues to offer the best beer experience to delight our consumers, as we see a growing trend towards artisanal beers in the country. We look forward to working with the emerging craft beer community and are confident that our synergies in this category will shape the craft beer industry in India."

Designed by world-renowned designers, JOI Design from Hamburg, the brewpub blends the traditional charm of Irish taverns with modern 21st century designs. Complemented by the best in music and entertainment, the brewpub features a curated menu brimming with a mix of inventive Indian cuisine and glocal fare, to perfectly pair with the unique flavours of the craft brews. The brewpub will also soon launch brewery tours for guests to experience first-hand the brewing process and all the craft that goes into making a superlative glass of beer.

7Rivers Brewpub at Taj MG Road Bengaluru opens its doors to welcome guests with all the safety, hygiene and contact-less protocols in place, while offering guests an authentically brewed beer escape.

About Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD).

Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®.

Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush.

To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates). Visit us @ www.ab-inbev.com

About the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj - the hallmark of iconic hospitality and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance India 100 2020 report, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 205 hotels including 44 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is South Asia's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE.

Please visit: www.ihcltata.com; www.tajhotels.com; www.seleqtionshotels.com; www.vivantahotels.com; www.gingerhotels.com

