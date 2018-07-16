IGNOU July admission application last date extended, check courses available

New Delhi, July 16: The last date to submit admission applications for the IGNOU courses has been extended.

The last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters, Bachelor and Diplomas programmes upto July 31, 2018 for the July-2018 session has been extended.

Last date of submission of 'online' admission form for July session was earlier fixed for July 15.

First time applicants of IGNOU programmes are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

IGNOU Admission 2018: Programmes:

Master's degrees:

MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women's and Gender Studies).

Bachelor's degrees:

Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

Bachelor Preparatory Programme:

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) (BPP is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA\ B.Com\Bachelor in Social Work\ Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university. It is the most popular programme amongst those students who aspire for higher education but are unable to leverage the opportunity).

PG Diplomas and Diplomas:

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women's & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management.