  • search

IGNOU: How to get discount on study material

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 5: IGNOU has announced to extend a discount of 15 per cent to students who opt for e-study material or the soft copy.

    IGNOU: How to get discount on study material

    This will give impetus to the Digital India movement of Government of India. The scheme is open to all students enrolled or re-registered in July 2018. In the first phase the scheme is made available to students who have taken admission online. For the rest, a solution is being worked out.

    "An option form has been created on the online admission platform. As soon as a student logs in, she or he is taken to the Option Form. Thus, the student can exercise his/her option of receiving digital/printed study material using the same login. A link to the Option Form has been provided on the university website under 'alert' section -"Use digital study material, enjoy fee discount," read the official release.

    An IGNOU e-content App for digital content of IGNOU available on eGyankosh has been prepared and is available on Google Play store. Students can also approach their regional centre for submitting their option for digital study material, officials said.

    Read more about:

    ignou discount

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue