IGNOU: How to get discount on study material

New Delhi, Oct 5: IGNOU has announced to extend a discount of 15 per cent to students who opt for e-study material or the soft copy.

This will give impetus to the Digital India movement of Government of India. The scheme is open to all students enrolled or re-registered in July 2018. In the first phase the scheme is made available to students who have taken admission online. For the rest, a solution is being worked out.

"An option form has been created on the online admission platform. As soon as a student logs in, she or he is taken to the Option Form. Thus, the student can exercise his/her option of receiving digital/printed study material using the same login. A link to the Option Form has been provided on the university website under 'alert' section -"Use digital study material, enjoy fee discount," read the official release.

An IGNOU e-content App for digital content of IGNOU available on eGyankosh has been prepared and is available on Google Play store. Students can also approach their regional centre for submitting their option for digital study material, officials said.