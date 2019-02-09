  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 09: The IGNOU December Exam Result 2018 is set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    IGNOU December Exam Result 2018: Check here

    It may be recalled that the exam was held between December 1 and 31 2019. The university is ready with the result and the same is expected to be declared on February 15. The results once declared will be available on ignou.ac.in.

    How to check IGNOU December Exam Result 2018:

    • Go to ignou.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
