IGNOU 2020 June TEE date sheet and admit card news

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the June 2020 term end examination.

The TEE exams are generally conducted in the months of June and December. The exam was postponed due to the pandemic. The exam will be conducted from September 17 to October 16.

The exams will be held in two sessions daily and all precautions will have to be followed by the students. Those students unable to attend due to COVID-19 related reasons will be able to take the December TEE exam. The admit card for the same will be issued soon.

There are reports that say that the hall ticket is likely to be released by September 8. The date sheet is available on http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/DATE%20SHEET%2020_7_20%20%282%29.pdf