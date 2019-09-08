  • search
    IFS officer Avtar Singh ends life in Bengaluru, suicide suspected

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengluru, Sep 08: A 54-year-old Karnataka Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Avtar Singh, who was recently promoted, committed suicide at his flat in an apartment in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday.

    Avtar Singh was an IFS officer of 1990 batch. It is said that he was suffering from back pain. The police suspect that health issues could have led to him taking the extreme step. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this matter at Yelahanka New Town police station.

    Representational Image

    Avtar Singh, hails from Haryana. He was working in Aranya Bhavan in Malleshwaram. He was living in Prestige Monte Carlo Apartment along with his wife and two children.

    Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

    The police said that the incident took place at 9.30 am and after he returned from his morning walk. He had breakfast and went inside the bedroom. As he did not come back outside, his wife repeatedly knocked on the door. Then she alerted the neighbours who broke open the door and found his hanging body.

    Taking to Twitter, a man, who apparantly resides in the same apartment posted a video on Twitter and said,"An IFS officer committed suicide in our block for reasons not known yet. Some local media gathered, although no statement was made by police. Met him a couple of times in the elevator but never suspected this, I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
