If you type ‘Bitches near me’ on Google Search and the results will take you to women’s hostels

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 28: Yes you read it right, when you type 'Bitches near me' the giant search engine Google had suggested women's hostels, paying guest and even girls' schools and other female-centric results.

    The revelation started from Twitter with the first tweet appearing from an Twitter user who thought this might be an Easter Egg for users to find put into the code intentionally by the engineers at Google.

    These results were not only limited to the subcontinent apparently.

    Google shows results and suggestions based on their searches. This is how their algorithm works and thus that means that a lot of people might have substituted the word girls with 'bitches' in their previous searches.

    However, Google appears to have taken notice of the issue and corrected it now, since searching this term now yields no results. A lot of people were left wondering why this was the case in the first place.

    Read more about:

    google search twitter womens

