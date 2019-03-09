If you say 'Chowkidar' people will respond with 'Chor Hai': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Haveri, Mar 09: Congress President Rahul Gandhi sounded poll bugle in Karnataka from Haveri on Saturday. Unemployment, demonetisation, corruption and farm-loan waiver were focal points of attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the political rally attended by state Congress leaders in Haveri, Rahul Gandhi hailed loan waiver in Congress-ruled states.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Rs. 11,000 crore has been given to farmers in Karnataka and Narendra Modi called it a 'lollipop'. We delivered as promised here as well as other states within 2 days. PM has been ruling since 5 years but waived Rs. 3.5 lakh crore of 15 cronies."

Speaking about impact of demonetisation common people, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today,unemployment is at a sky high and no future for farmers under Narendra Modi. Demonetisation led to all of you standing in line. Did U see even one suited person in line? Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi? Mallya, Ambani? No But all of you stood in line."

Rahul Gandhi went on to say, "Unemployment is highest in 35 years today all because of Narendra Modi but he had promised to give 2 crore jobs. Where are the jobs?."

"Earlier, people used to respond for the sentence Acche Din with 'Aayega', now people will respond to 'Chowkidar' with 'Chor Hai'."

On the politically sensitive Rafale fighter jet deal, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi ran prallel negotiations to favour Anil Ambani's company which has no experience in defence manufacturing.

"Narendra Modi keeps saying he has been battling corruption everywhere but he is the corruption. Only 15 of his friends are everywhere. He is a Chowkidar, not for the people, but for Anil Ambani," said the Congress President.

"Anil Ambani has not made a single aircraft in his life. But he went to France with Narendra Modi to take Rafale Deal. Papers show that PM opened his own negotiations parallel to the Defence Minister," he added.