‘If you're feeling low in life, take a look at the rupee’: How to find humour amid gloom in economy

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi, June 28: The health of Indian economy seems to be in the "coma" after report stated that rupee crashed to a lifetime low of 69 against the US dollar. The rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar on Thursday by plunging 49 paise in early trade as rising crude oil prices deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation dynamics.

    Consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure, stated a report by PTI. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 68.87 a dollar against 68.61 previously and sank to 69.10 in morning deals, falling 49 paise, added PTI.

    rupee
    The fall of Indian economy?

    Amid the gloom in the economy, social media users tried to find some humour. On Thursday, the hashtag--Rupee--was trending on Twitter. Here we you some tweets which will surely bring some smiles in your dejected faces:

    Then one Twitter handle did his own research by digging out an old tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he attacked the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for failing to stop the depreciation of the Indian currency.

    The leaders of the opposition parties also took to Twitter to attack the Modi government for messing up with the economy.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
