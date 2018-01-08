If you are a Hindu, then promote eating beef, Yogi asks Siddaramaiah

Do you consider yourself a Hindu is what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked his counterpart in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. If so, then why does Siddaramaiah promote beef-eating, Yogi asked.

Adityanath was addressing a BJP Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana rally at Vijayanagar, Bengaluru.

Adityanath said, "Hinduism is a way of life. It holds high values in esteem. It doesn't allow eating beef. If you (Siddaramaiah) consider yourself a Hindu, then why do you promote eating beef?"

Siddaramaiah at a recent political convention had said, "I am also Hindu and I have Rama in my name. BJP people should refrain from calling me anti-Hindu."

Adityanath said that when the BJP was ruling the state it had proposed to bring in a legislation for complete ban on cow slaughter. But the Congress had opposed the move. He said Siddaramaiah has 'suddenly and 'ahead of the election' realised that he is Hindu .

"The strength of Hindus makes people like Siddaramaiah realise that he is a Hindu. Even (AICC Chief) Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples," Adityanath said.

OneIndia News