If there is a God, why doesn’t he ask corona to buzz off: Justice Katju

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Justice Markandey Katju, former judge of the Supreme Court is known to make controversial statements. This time it is about the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Justice Katju asked, if there is a God, why does he not tell corona to buzz off. Or does he like tormenting people, he also said.

If there is a God, why does he not tell corona to buzz off ?

Or does he like tormenting people ? — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) April 12, 2020

In another tweet, he said, "if there is a God, why does not eradicate corona." Replying to one user, Justice Katju said, "I am not kidding. I am asking a serious question. In Dostoevsky's great novel Brothers Karamazov it was asked by one of d brothers if there is a God y do children, who havent done any harm 2anyone, suffer ? Der r millions of children in d world hungry, shivering in cold, homeless."