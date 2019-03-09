If the Balakot hit is false, why is Pak conducting a select tour for scribes around the facility

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Pakistan has yet again cancelled a visit by journalists to Balakot, where the Indian Air Force had hit a terror training facility of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Pakistan has either cited weather and other organisational reasons for cancelling the visit.

Even those journalists who had visited the site had said that they were prevented from climbing a hill in north-eastern Pakistan to the site of the camp. This Indian officials say has been done by Pakistan as this is the area which was hit by the IAF.

Pakistan has only allowed the media to view selected areas and these do not constitute where the actual terror facility is located. Further a sign with the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammad too has been removed.

The IAF had hit four targets during the air strike. Further it was said that the buildings were hit by 5 S-2000 precision guided munition that were fired from the Mirage 2000.

The evidence that was collected us under the classified category and it was entirely up to the government whether or not to release the information. India collected evidence in the form of Synthetic Aperture Radar, which suggested that the four buildings that were selected as targets were hit.

Further, following the strike, Pakistan took journalists to the spot and were selectively shown around. No journalist was allowed into the facility, Indian officials have learnt. Moreover the JeM facility was not accessible to anyone, officials also said.

Further there have been questions about the scale of destruction. India says that the S-2000 smart bombs penetrates the targets and causes a blast inside.

The Indian Air Force has collected from independent sources satellite imagery of the site to assess the impact and the same has been handed over to the government.