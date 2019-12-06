If the accused were trying to escape then, I stand with Telangana police: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, Dec 06: Today when the entire nation is celebrating the killing of the al four accused of Telangana veterinarian's gang rape and murder in an encounter. People sloganeering 'Telangana Police Zindabaz' (long live Telangana police) across the state. How can former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir can stay behind, he has been seen raising voice against any crime or injustice taking place in the country. He stated that if the accused were trying to escape then, he stand with Telangana police.

Gambhir said to news agency ANI, "Judicial system needs to be reformed. Verdict of fast track court should be final and there should be no further appeals or mercy petitions for death penalty. If they (accused in veterinarian rape and murder case) were trying to escape then, I stand with police."

Since, the news of encounter of the four accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's gang rape and murder broke out, many leaders and activists came up with various statement.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed a word of caution, saying extra-judicial killings were not acceptable. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, the former central minister for women and child development, says what happened in Telangana this morning was "horrible" for the country.

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showing concern over the judiciary of the country said that it is something worrisome, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. He stated that all the governments should come together to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system.

Sources tell OneIndia that the encounter took place at 3.30 am on Friday. The source also said that they were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene. They tried to escape from the crime scene when they were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar.

The bodies of the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian have been shifted from the encounter site for further investigation.