  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    If Tamil people united, everyone will acknowledge greatness of their language: Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media case, on Sunday said that if the Tamil people are united and speak in one voice, everyone will acknowledge the greatness of their language and culture.

    If Tamil people united, everyone will acknowledge greatness of their language: Chidambaram

    His remarks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Howdy Modi event in the US, had said the country's various languages are an important identity of its liberal and democratic society.

    INX Media case: Delhi HC reserves order on Chidambaram's bail

    Modi had highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as a common language, which drew flak from Opposition parties. However, Shah had later clarified that he never asked for imposition of Hindi over native languages in the country but advocated its use as the second language.

    Chidambaram asked his family to tweet: "If the Tamil people are united and speak in one voice, everyone will acknowledge the greatness of Tamil language and culture." Modi in his UNGA speech on Friday had also invoked famous Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram tihar jail tamil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue