If talks are held with Pakistan it will now be only on PoK and not J&K, says Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in Panchkula, Haryana, to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday said that BJP has abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for development and now talks will be held with Pakistan only on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) and not on Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said this is not an election stunt but a commitment. He said,''Pakistan is trying to weaken India. Pakistan is trying to garner the support of the neighbouring countries but the United States -- world's most powerful nation -- has slammed Pakistan and has adviced its leaders to speak to India.''

'Don't abuse our PM': Shazia Ilmi confronts 'Azadi' protesters with Pak flags in Seoul

''Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development.Our neighbour is knocking doors of intl. community saying India made a mistake.Talks with Pak will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pak it will now be on PoK,'' he said.

He also said,''Few days ago, prime minister of Pakistan said that India is planning to take an action bigger than Balakot. It means that Pakistan PM acknowledges what India did in Balakot.''

Rajnath's visit to Haryana comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Jind, the jat dominated district,on Friday and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "will again form the government in Haryana and this time with a two-third majority."