If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: Adityanath

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 24: Any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back has to seek permission from the government and need to ensure their socio-legal-monetary rights, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Upset that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath said, "These workers are our biggest resource and will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government is going to set up a commission for their employment."

"They are our people... and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government," Adityanath said in an interaction with the RSS-affiliated publications 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser'.

UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

As per feedback received from migrant workers who reached Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said safeguarding their rights should get utmost attention and importance. "All migrant workers are being registered and their skills mapped. Any state or entity interested in inviting migrant workers will need to assure and provide for their socio-legal-monetary rights," he said.

About the commission, Adityanath said it has been proposed to look into various factors associated with migrant workers' rights and to prevent exploitation while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for them.

"Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the commission," he said.

Over 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh so far by the efforts of the state government, the chief minister said, adding a large number of them returning from Mumbai and Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

The state government has made all necessary arrangements for them and, if necessary, will keep them in quarantine facilities, Adityanath said. By next week, he said, all migrant labourers who want to come back will reach the state and arrangements for their screening and journey to their final destinations have been made.

Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "effectively handling the coronavirus crisis", and said India is in secured position due to the timely decisions taken by the Centre. Credit should be given to the prime minister, he kept on guiding the chief ministers, Adityanath said.

About generating new employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said a German company is shifting its production facility from China to India and may start manufacturing more than 30 lakh shoes in Agra.