If she did no wrong, why did Disha Ravi cover her track: Delhi Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame defame India and create unrest here, the Delhi Police told the High Court while opposing the bail plea filed by Disha Ravi.

Disha Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats and was aware of the legal actions. This shows there was a sinister design behind the toolkit, the Delhi Police also said. She was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest under the garb of the farmers' protest, the police also said.

She was in touch with those advocating Khalistani. She was in touch, prepared and shared the toolkit with these persons. The police also sought to know why Disha Ravi cover her track, delete evidence if she did not commit any wrong, the police also said.