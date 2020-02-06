If Shaheen Bagh shooter is from AAP, then give double punishment: Kejriwal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said if the youth who had opened fire at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh was from AAP, he should be given "double punishment". Kejriwal told the media that there could be no compromise on national security.

"I want to urge (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah not to compromise on national security. Whoever is responsible for jeopardising law and order should be given strict punishment," the AAP chief said.

The EC, taking exception to Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media probe details that linked the Shaheen Bagh shooter with AAP, barred the officer from poll duty. It said his conduct had "consequences" on "free and fair polls".