If RJD comes to power Tejashwi Yadav will employ 10 lakh criminals: Fadnavis

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 29: Taking a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if RJD comes to power he will employ 10 lakh criminals and buy firearms increasing the crime rate in the state.

"We'll see the same kind of Bihar that was there under Lalu Yadav's rule where girls couldn't go outside in the evening," Fadnavis added. Bihar youth will contribute most in India's development, he said.

Addressing a town hall meeting of BJP, Fadnavis said, "Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers.''

Fadnavis highlighted the importance of Bihar in Inda economy and said that Bihar has 58 per cent youth population.

Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. He added that the Narendra Modi government will provide jobs to youth make them self independent through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav's made a statement on Sunday in which he said that there are over 10 lakh jobs vacant in various government departments. These posts will be filled at the first cabinet meeting if his party comes to power in Bihar.

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be held in three phases with first stage on 28 October 2020, second on 3 November 2020 and third on 7 November 2020. The counting of votes will be held on tenth of November. It will be held to elect 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.