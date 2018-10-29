'If Rahul is actually a Shiv Bhakt then he should apologise, should expel Shashi Tharoor': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 29: Reacting to Shashi Tharoor's comment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that if Rahul Gandhi is a Shiv Bhakt then he should apologise and expel Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking to media, Patra said,''If RahulGandhi is actually a Shiv Bhakt then he should apologise and should expel Shashi Tharoor from the party.''

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had once again triggered a controversy with a comment targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MP from Kerala was in Bengaluru to promote his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and his India'.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Literature festival on Sunday, Tharoor said he recalls an old news article where an "unnamed RSS source" had compared PM Modi with a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga.

"There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist. The RSS source said Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal (slipper) either."

Tharoor claimed that this quote of the unnamed RSS source was quoted in a news article that he had read some year ago.