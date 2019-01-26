  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'If one goes from our camp, 10 will come from there': Mallikarjun Kharge on Operation Lotus

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 26: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said 'Operation Kamala' is still underway and all other central forces were at work to destabilise Karnataka before the Lok Sabha elections and impose governor's rule.

    Mallikarjun Kharge

    "BJP, RSS and all the central forces are at work to destabilise Karnataka before the elections, and bring in Governor's rule but this won't happen. Aur kitna bhi girane ki koshish karne do, agar ek jaenge to 10 udhar se aenge (If one goes, ten will come back)," ANI tweeted.

    "Operation Kamala is underway due to the central govt. This was earlier being done by Yeddyurappa ji in 2008 & now this is being done again. This is a brainchild of BJP. Some are being lured with money, some with power, some are being threatened," he added.

    On Friday, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP had offered huge "gift" to a Congress MLA on Thursday night asking him to defect to the BJP.

    Speaking to media, he said "The BJP is desperate for power. They want to topple my government before next month. They are offering unimaginable amount of money for defection. Where do they get the money from? Yeddyurappa must answer. Our Congress MLA has flatly refused their offer. We are united and no amount of pressure and money will make our MLAs defect to their side."

    Kharge also said that the government ignored Shivakumara Swami, the spiritual leader who passed away Monday, while conferring the Padma awards.

    Expressing his disappointment, Kharge said that the Lingayat seer spent his life working for orphan children but was still not considered by the government for the Bharat Ratna.

    "It is disappointing that the Central government did not announce to confer the Bharat Ratna award on Shivakumara Swami, iconic Lingayat seer who died recently," said veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Born on April 1, 1908, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka, the Swami was also involved in several philanthropic activities and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

    Read more about:

    mallikarjun kharge operation lotus karnataka lok sabha election 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue